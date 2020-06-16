Victim of “hit” – shooting death Saturday – no criminal record

An exhaustive search of data banks available to ODN shows:
Many names associated to the victim including his mother at the present age of 59. But no record of the -individual killed- before the courts.
ODN will continue to state – we do not release names of the deceased without permission of family or the RCMP
One of the reasons I am not releasing the name is – that the last name is ‘one’ very well known in both Osoyoos and Oliver as a large family of law abiding citizens – leaders in the community.
Comments
Terry Baptiste says
Take a shot. ?? Really Jack. How insensitive. Very disappointing.
Publisher: Hi Terry – have not seen or talked to you in a while. I have been as discreet as I can in this matter.
Do you think I should just stay away, ignore the story? Kinda funny but two grandmothers on the reserve phoned me and said ” Jack get up here – something is going on! ” This is how I get the news – not from the cops or the band leaders….
Terry Baptiste says
No No. Do as you do. But saying the line, ‘take a shot if you like – I can handle it’ , in a story about someone getting shot is distasteful. Thats what I was saying.
I would never tell media how to do their job. But the take a shot line is better off used with a story of different context.
Keep up the hottest rag on the street.
Publisher: Not done with intent – sorry – will modify – read some of the other comments about lousy coverage…… and I appreciate your clarification.
Derrick Robson says
The name was released on the CHBC news cast yesterday by the neighbour. She was very clear on the activity that took place at that residence.
Bill Eggert says
Kudos Jack. Good policy. On another note, it has been mentioned on social media platforms that firearms were stolen from a Canadian Tire. I saw this no where in the news. Did I miss one of your posts, or is this just social media rumors again?
Publisher: Heard that one as well Bill. No confirmation or story from RCMP.