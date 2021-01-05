Victim identified – fund raising on going after Osoyoos Fire



Kristen Mason is organizing this fundraising appeal on behalf of Esmeralda Braga.

On the night of January 1st we lost someone who has been apart of our family for the past 3 years, Jasper Brian Braga, better known as ‘JB’ to all who have known and loved him at the A&W in his home town of Osoyoos

His Mom and he started to work with our family back in 2017 where we saw great growth as time went by, JB was such a kind soul that touched everyone’s hearts, let me tell you though JB was famous for being just a couple minutes late, but it never mattered because we always knew he would be there, and everyone always got excited when he came walking in because he always brought so much joy into work, Singing and dancing while cooking, he always made the best out of his time with us.

He will always and forever be in our hearts. We would like to help out his mom Esmeralda who had her son leave her way to soon in life, and who is waiting to have her husband home who is fighting for his life at the Kelowna hospital.

Please help this amazing woman with all funding towards her sons funeral as well as all hospital fees that come along, as well as to help her get through the hardest moment in life.

Go Fund Me