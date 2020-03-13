COVID – 19 Update

Dear valued patrons

The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is of utmost importance to us at Venables Theatre, and as such, we are carefully monitoring developments around COVID-19 and following the Public Health Agency of Canada and HealthLink BC for recommendations, guidance, and direction.

Currently, all Venables Theatre performances and events – with audiences of less than 250 people – are proceeding as scheduled.

Specifically, the events schedules this weekend (see below) all have attendance levels safely below the 250 person threshold and are not cancelled.

Friday March 13th – Dreams / Arrival

Saturday March 14th – God is a Scottish Drag Queen

Sunday March 15th – The Dance Studio Competitive Showcase

If you no longer wish to attend, you may re-sell your tickets or give them to a friend or family member.

The BC Government has issued a statement that gatherings of 250 or more people should be cancelled. If Venables Theatre is mandated by a governing body such as Interior Health, School District 53 or the Provincial or Federal Government to cancel all events, we will offer refunds to tickets purchasers.

As a not-for-profit live performance venue, we rely on the ongoing attendance and support of faithful patrons like you. Venables Theatre is looking out for your health and safety by implementing extra disinfecting and sanitation measures throughout our spaces.

In the meantime, our website and social media channels will be updated with any additional actions we are implementing to keep you safe, as well as any changes to our schedule.

Thank you for your trust in Venables Theatre and we look forward to seeing you at an upcoming event.

Sincerely,

Leah Foreman

Theatre Manager

Venables Theatre