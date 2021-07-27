Vaseux Creek is dry as a bone

July 27, 2021, 7:40 am
Carolyn Tipler. says
July 27, 2021 at 11:19 am
Doesn’t this happen most years??
Publisher: Yes every year – but when ? is ALL the snow gone in that watershed?
Bill Eggert says
July 27, 2021 at 10:19 am
As it is every year.
Would love to know why it has entered your narrative. Something I should know?
Could it be the ministry is trying to capture water rights to use in developments? You wouldn’t be an aid in all this would you?
Publisher: Bill you mentioned Drought Level 4 for Vaseux Creek and I took a look. Not a conspiracy!
