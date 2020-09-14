Vandals attack 2nd time at Sea to Sky Gondola near Squamish

The cable of the Sea-to-Sky Gondola has been deliberately cut in the middle of the night for the second year in a row, leaving the tourist attraction in shambles and staff at the company completely bewildered.

The company and the RCMP confirmed the 55 millimetre-thick line of the gondola was severed overnight, sending cars crashing into the mountain.

General Manager Kirby Brown said his phone started ringing off the hook with the news before dawn.

“This is a repeat incident of what happened last year,” he said. “We’re all stunned and shocked.”

Source: CBC