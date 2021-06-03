Vaccine update

71.8% of all adults in B.C. and 68.9% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 3,426,827 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C.

229,585 of which are second doses.

1,753,673 people (4.61% of the population) are fully vaccinated in Canada. *

Last weekend – provinces reported administering more than 23 million doses, with more than half the population having received at least one shot.

Nearly 2 million Canadians, or about five per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated