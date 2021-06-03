Vaccine update

71.8% of all adults in B.C. and 68.9% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In total, 3,426,827 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C.
229,585 of which are second doses.
1,753,673 people (4.61% of the population) are fully vaccinated in Canada. *
Last weekend – provinces reported administering more than 23 million doses, with more than half the population having received at least one shot.
Nearly 2 million Canadians, or about five per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated
Comments
Grant MacPherson says
If 4.61% of BC’s population is 1,753,673 that would mean that (in round numbers) BC’s population would be around 35,000,000. Something wrong with the numbers.
Publisher: * Grant that % figure related to Canada – my mistake. And yes Canada’s population is 35 Million