Vaccine Centres in SO – the hunt is on to find locations

A recent article in a local newspaper indicted that only Oliver is being looked at in the south.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff was contacted Sunday and stated ‘that is not quite accurate’ as Interior Health(IH)conducted the same survey in both Osoyoos and Oliver.

IH is looking for a suitable location for its needs 24/7 for seven months (until the end of September)

McKortoff says two buildings in Osoyoos visited – the Cactus Centre near Jack Shaw Park and the larger facility space at the Sonora Centre.

This survey has involved the staff of both municipalities.

This is a project for Interior Health and decisions will be made based on availability.

The center(s) cannot open until there is a supply of Covid 19 vaccine and citizens have been contacted by the government based on “the age” schedule.