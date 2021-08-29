Vaccine card program – Horgan Government states…..

The vaccine card system will apply September 13th to pubs and restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and fitness centres, indoor concerts and sports games and a variety of other indoor events.

Some businesses have already vowed to defy the program, and a Facebook page listing businesses who won’t comply has attracted 85,000 members.

Premier John Horgan said he believes the majority of British Columbians will vote with their wallets and stay away from businesses who won’t require proof of immunization.