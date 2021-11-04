Vaccinations

Despite the exurbrance of Health Officials in BC
the 85 % mark has not changed for weeks
So to me the message is the same:
Teachers and school staff don’t have to get vaccinated
Health care workers doctors, nurses, technicans in Ontaro and Quebec don’t have to get vacinnated
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Interested to know where you found the “50% of the deaths are people fully vaccinated”?
Publisher: That’s what she said. Shall try to find the video and the quote, Whether it is Henry or her shill Keith Baldry – they spout facts and figures and no one can write that fast.
The problem to me is an hour long diatribe of Health Officials – six hours of national stats
and some how reporters must discern “what is news”. Did you know 1 more person died in PEILast week and the government is concerned.
The job of journalists is not to spout the party line. Not to be a shill for the Health Care faternity. Do you remember when we banged pots togehter for the nurses.
Now we DEMAND they behave against their personal principals….