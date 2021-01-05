Vaccinations to ramp up soon – health care workers and LTC

As many as 150,000 people, including those living in long-term care facilities (LTC) and front-line workers in hospitals, are expected to be immunized against COVID-19 by February, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said Monday.

Henry, speaking at the first pandemic update of 2021, said that the first groups being vaccinated include residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted-living residences, followed by those waiting for long-term care placement.

As of Monday, 25,744 people have been vaccinated in B.C.