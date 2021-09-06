Vaccinations or jabs increase by only 3 percent in one month

As of Friday, Aug. 6 81.8% (3,790,394) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.9% (3,195,128) received their second dose.

In addition, 82.7% (3,575,597) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 71.0% (3,071,655) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 464 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 151,839 cases in the province.

There are 2,411 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 147,627 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 52 individuals are in hospital and 24 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Current figures below – ODN states that in this period the percentage of people vaccinated was increased by only 3 percent. Active cases, hospitalizations and ICU treatment have all risen.

As of Friday, Sept. 3 84.8% (3,929,089) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.1% (3,572,841) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.4% (3,694,070) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.1% (3,376,103) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 671 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 168,325 cases in the province.

There are 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 160,268 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 215 individuals are in hospital and 118 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

