Vaccinations completed in BC

“To date, 119,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 3,193 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

“As a result of the limited supply of vaccine in the next two weeks, we will be delaying second doses until day 42, until we have assurance that vaccine supply has fully resumed. This is about doing our best to give as many people as possible the protection of a first dose.

“There have been 26 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,154 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.