Since December 2020, the Province of BC has administered 8,120,458 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 83.9% (3,891,058) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their second dose. And 84.6% (3,659,100) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their second dose.

5.071 million – Population of BC