COVID-19 vaccination rates are seeing a small growth forward. As of Nov. 23, the communities had the following vaccination rates in people 12 and older who have received at least one dose:

Southern Okanagan: 91 per cent

Penticton: 88 per cent

Summerland: 88 per cent

Keremeos: 83 per cent

Princeton: 83 per cent

Source: BC Centre for Disease Control

Below the latest weekly report on new cases in Interior Health Region

Greater Kamloops and Greater Kelowna – hot spots