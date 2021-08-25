Vaccination rate stalls in BC – 25 percent of the population resists

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 83.2% (3,856,248) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.9% (3,473,215) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.0% (3,631,656) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 76.1% (3,292,549) received their second dose.

Compare the above to one week earlier

As of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 82.6% (3,830,337) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2% (3,393,049) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.5% (3,609,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6% (3,227,388) received their second dose.