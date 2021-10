Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,156,567 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

VICTORIA – As of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 89.6% (4,152,455) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.4% (3,910,536) have received their second dose.

In addition, 90.0% (3,893,775) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.0% (3,676,200) have received their second dose.