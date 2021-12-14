Vaccination progress

On Dec. 14, 2020, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Vancouver. The next day, long-term care aide Nisha Yunus became the first person in B.C. to get vaccinated.

More than 4.2 million British Columbians have joined her in getting at least their first dose. Vaccination opened to children aged five to 11 years old on Nov. 30, 2021.

As of Dec. 13, 2021, 91.5% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose, while 88.5% received their second dose. More than 589,000 people have received a third or booster dose of vaccine, which helps ensure continued protection against COVID-19.

Invitations for third and booster doses are being sent out based on level of risk, age group and date of second dose. All eligible British Columbians will have the opportunity to receive their booster dose within the recommended six to eight months after their second dose