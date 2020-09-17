Used oil to be accepted at landfills

Upgrades have recently been completed at Oliver Landfill and Keremeos Waste Transfer Station, to improve Solid Waste Management services.

Both landfills are operated by the Regional District of OkanaganSimilkameen (RDOS).

Modified shipping containers have been installed to allow for the safe drop off of used motor oil, oil filters and anti-freeze. The containers, supplied by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) provide spill containment and secure storage.

The used oil depots at all RDOS landfills have limited storage, therefore there is a limit of 20 litres of used oil per vehicle, per day. Jiffy Lube in Penticton and the T2 Bottle Depot in Oliver are designated for larger volumes of used oil. Agriculturists or businesses with large volumes of motor oil can work directly with BCUOMA on the best options for safe recycling. For more information, please visit www.bcusedoil.com or

call 1-844-722-8662.

Oliver Landfill upgrades also include a new entrance configuration, an upgraded 24 metre (80 feet) scale, a new scale house and a new alignment of recycling containers for RecycleBC. The Oliver Landfill is currently open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Used oil and anti-freeze is accepted Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In addition to the new BCUOMA container, the scale house at the Keremeos Waste Transfer Station has been upgraded. A new container has been added for disposal of residential paper and cardboard, residential batteries, electronics, lights and smoke alarms. The Keremeos Transfer Station is currently open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and seasonally (March to the end of November) Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

In 2007, Keremeos Landfill stopped burying waste. All garbage is now transported to Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton for disposal. The RDOS is working with the province to develop a closure plan for that portion of the property where garbage used to be buried. The dedication of the current site as a Solid Waste Management/Transfer Station will ensure residents of Lower Similkameen will have