Regarding this article you posted November 26, 2019 about the OK River Boys band.

The little boy that people asked about is the son of Roy Degenstein on accordion.

Back row: L-R Drummer, Ed Glasier; Bass Fiddle, Harold Thompson; Singer guitarist, Clyde Billups;

Front row, L-R: Guitar, Red Hoffman; Violin, Archie McGilvery; Child Singer, Johnny Degenstein; Accordion, Roy Degenstein; Piano, Vern Dorwart.

Thanks to Gail and Marlene for the update