This morning at approximately 9am, the Oliver RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Sandpoint Drive in relationship to a series of Arsons and the shooting of a police vehicle that occurred in the early hours of May 15th 2021 to gather evidence of those crimes. Due to the high risk nature of the situation, the Emergency Response Team was utilized to ensure the safety of the public and the police. The matter remains under investigation.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Oliver Detachment