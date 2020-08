Christie Mountain

Last updated: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM

Location: 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake

Discovered: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Size: 1,000.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

• 0% contained

The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews.

Interface: Interface Fire

Evacuation Order is in effect.