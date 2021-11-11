Update on vaccinations

Since December 2020, the province has administered 8,373,682 doses of Pfizer-Bio NTech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021,

90.5% (4,195,116) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and

86.4% (4,003,628) received their second dose.

90.9% (3,932,843) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and

87.0% (3,760,978) received their second dose.

BC Government reports that of the hospital admissions 30 percent are full vaccinated