Update on the student ‘Starfish’ programme

“The Oliver Starfish Program which has been providing kids and their families with food for weekends that may ordinarily struggle to make ends meet has continued to provide gift cards for groceries through the unexpected pandemic. It was the easiest and safest way to continue to support our kids during this tough time. We hope to start filling the backpacks with food again in September depending on when students return back to school. Thank you for the generous support and contributions from the people, businesses and service groups of Oliver that have made this program able to continue.”

Sam Marsel

Oliver Starfish Volunteer Coordinator