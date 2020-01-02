Update on the new year

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue wishes you a safe and happy New Year.
Some highlights from our 2019:
– 8 members completed their GSAR training
– 2 new Search Managers
– 2 new Team Leads
– 1 member well on their way to having a certified search dog and another just starting the process
– 1 lease renewal and expansion of our lot with the Town of Oliver to allow us to build a 2900 sq ft buidling to store our vehicles
– 15 tasks, down from the last couple of years
– 5,740 hours spent by our volunteers on training, tasks, and other team related events. This number may grow as we have a few outstanding items to clear up in our system.
– 27 members active on our team
