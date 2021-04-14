Update on the Cotter file

“Public safety and the protection of the environment is always a top priority for the ministry.

We have issued an Order under the Water Sustainability Act in response to the unauthorized construction of a dam that constitutes a potential hazard to public safety, the environment, or land or other property.

At this time, because the matter is under investigation, we can’t comment further.”

Tyler Hooper | Public Affairs Officer (Media Relations)

Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development