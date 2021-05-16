Update on Saturday morning fires

At 0418 Oliver Fire responded to an alarm call on Fairview road.

Multiple reports came in about a vehicle on fire at the park beside the Subway parking lot.

As crews responded it was also reported that a fire was located inside Remedy Rx pharmacy.

Crew’s attacked both fires simultaneously with 2 Engines.

Quick work on the pharmacy fire was made and fire damage was kept to a minimum. The vehicle fire is a complete loss.

Both incidents are believed to be related and RCMP are investigating with video evidence being provided.

Crews were on scene for about one and a half hours.

release from Oliver Fire Department

clarifies some info on earlier story on ODN