Update on Saturday morning fires

At 0418 Oliver Fire responded to an alarm call on Fairview road.
Multiple reports came in about a vehicle on fire at the park beside the Subway parking lot.
As crews responded it was also reported that a fire was located inside Remedy Rx pharmacy.
Crew’s attacked both fires simultaneously with 2 Engines.
Quick work on the pharmacy fire was made and fire damage was kept to a minimum. The vehicle fire is a complete loss.
Both incidents are believed to be related and RCMP are investigating with video evidence being provided.
Crews were on scene for about one and a half hours.
release from Oliver Fire Department
clarifies some info on earlier story on ODN
