Update on new Oliver Town Hall + Main Street housing project

The purpose of this report is to provide an update on the proposal to the Province of BC’s Community Housing Fund January 2021 intake and for Council to authorize the signing authorities to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kiwanis Housing Society of Oliver for the submission of the proposal and ownership and operation of the affordable housing units.

13 units to be built at a cost of $6.9 Million – 7 three bedroom units, 5 two bedroom units and 1 only single unit. Most the suites built as accessible with an elevator servicing the building from parking to fourth floor. Parking for 20 vehicles

This application will be for a mixed-use development on the Town-owned lots at 6219, 6225 and 6231 Main Street, comprised affordable housing, 1858 sq feet of street levvel commercial space and a new Town Hall and Council Chambers on two floors.

Town has a land fund of $926 thousand dollars and town owned land is available for sale to private interests to generate more revenue to fund the project.

The province of BC housing fund would generate a large part of the housing part of the project.

The Town would also decide to sell or lease parts of its town building on Kootenay Street

Graphic by BlueGreen Architecture of Kelowna

Report of Town Staff