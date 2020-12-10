Update on McKinney long-term care home

Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and two staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver.

We would like to reassure all families of McKinney Place that we are working hard to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in a number of ways. This includes: enhanced cleaning, cohorting staff so they work only with a specific group of patients, and by continuing targeted testing and expedited test results. Residents with COVID-19 are being monitored closely for more severe illness and everyone remains stable at this time. Staff are reaching out to designated family contacts to provide an update on their loved one in care. We understand families have concerns and we are committed to reaching out to designated contacts as quickly as possible.

There remains no indications of COVID-19 transmission to the South Okanagan General Hospital.