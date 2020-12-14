Update on McKinney long-term care home

53 people testing positive for Covid in this Oliver Outbreak
- Today Interior Health can confirm 38 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver
Interior Health report on the region
· IH is reporting 250 new cases since Friday, for a total of 2,851
· 837 cases are active and in isolation
· Twenty-eight people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.
· Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.
Comments
Tracey Smythe says
This is insane, IH only contacting family’s on Monday and Thursday by telephone! Maybe if patient is on deaths door call! But family’s want to know the level of severity for the 38 oldies at Mckinney and what is IH doing to mitigate? Why do we find this info out on the internet??? Send emails for gods sake!! ABYSMAL IH!! Thank you to frontline staff doing their best but administrators have totally dropped the ball!!! Sickening and total lack of transparency and we still haven’t gotten our phone call today!!!
Publisher: I think they are afraid of info leaking to the media. Just my guess.
Tracey Smythe says
Lol you got the info before we did or ever had. We got call Sunday, covid at Mckinney and 2 tested positive. A quick internet check showed that it was 8! Still no phone call and promises promises that someone will call but nothing. I guess it’s time designated person speak to the media that has contacted us.