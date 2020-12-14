Update on McKinney long-term care home

53 people testing positive for Covid in this Oliver Outbreak

Today Interior Health can confirm 38 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver

Interior Health report on the region

· IH is reporting 250 new cases since Friday, for a total of 2,851

· 837 cases are active and in isolation

· Twenty-eight people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.