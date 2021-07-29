Update on local fire

Nk’Mip Creek

After skirting the northeast edges of Oliver and Osoyoos, the fire has been moving east over Anarchist Mountain. It was pegged Wednesday at 6,800 hectares, unchanged from last week because heavy smoke has made it difficult for the BCWS to map the fire from the air.

Crews were set Wednesday to continue mop-up and patrols in residential areas near McKinney Road and Shrike Hill, plus doing burn-offs and reinforcing guards where possible. Other crews were continuing with structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community and reinforcing a contingency line near Mount Baldy and Sidley Meadows.

Approximately 1,500 properties remained under an evacuation order or alert.

Source of copy and picture – BC Wildfire Service