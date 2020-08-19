Update on Evac Alerts in RDOS and areas of Penticton

EOC Update: Evacuation Alert issued for Upper Carmi in Electoral Area “D”

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC). The Regional EOC has placed 116 civic addresses in Upper Carmi area and one home north of Heritage Hills on Eastside Rd under Evacuation Alert due to a wildfire. Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is also under Evacuation Alert.

The City of Penticton has additionally placed selected properties in the eastern portion of the City of Penticton under Evacuation Alert. This includes Eastside Rd, Valleyview, Wiltse, Sendero Canyon and parts of upper Columbia. The City of Penticton has activated their municipal Emergency Operations Centre.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents, businesses and visitors to evacuate their premises or property in the event an Evacuation Order is issued. The RDOS EOC is working with BC Wildfire to assess the situation. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order, however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order.

At 4:30 pm Monday, 319 properties were placed on Evacuation Order in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton An Emergency Support Services Reception Centre has been set up at 199 Ellis St, Penticton.