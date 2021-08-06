Update on BC fire season

Fires:
Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 291
Since April 1, 2021:
1,402 wildfires
583,118 hectares burned
Active fires by fire centre:
Cariboo: 51
Coastal: 20
Kamloops: 84
Northwest: 7
Prince George: 68
Southeast: 61
Resources:
Firefighters and other personnel fighting the fires: 3,651
Out-of-province firefighters: 610
Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 214
Evacuations:
Evacuation Orders: 60 (-3)
Evacuation Alerts: 107 (+4)
Properties:
Number of properties on order: 4,514 (+286)
Number of properties on alert: 21,060 (-343)
Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
Vancouver Island Central Coast: 0 orders, 0 alerts
Northwest: 0 orders, 2 alerts
Northeast: 5 (+2) orders, 16 (+4) alerts
Central: 49 (-6) orders, 76 alerts
Southeast: 4 (-1) orders, 10 (+1) alerts
Southwest: 2 (+2) orders, 3 (-1) alerts
