Update on BC fire season

Fires:

Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 291

Since April 1, 2021:

1,402 wildfires

583,118 hectares burned

Active fires by fire centre:

Cariboo: 51

Coastal: 20

Kamloops: 84

Northwest: 7

Prince George: 68

Southeast: 61

Resources:

Firefighters and other personnel fighting the fires: 3,651

Out-of-province firefighters: 610

Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 214

Evacuations:

Evacuation Orders: 60 (-3)

Evacuation Alerts: 107 (+4)

Properties:

Number of properties on order: 4,514 (+286)

Number of properties on alert: 21,060 (-343)

Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:

Vancouver Island Central Coast: 0 orders, 0 alerts

Northwest: 0 orders, 2 alerts

Northeast: 5 (+2) orders, 16 (+4) alerts

Central: 49 (-6) orders, 76 alerts

Southeast: 4 (-1) orders, 10 (+1) alerts

Southwest: 2 (+2) orders, 3 (-1) alerts