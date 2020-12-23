Update from Interior Health

·IH is reporting 79 new cases since Monday, for a total of 3,391.

·691 cases are active and on isolation.

·Thirty-one people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.

·Total number of deaths in IH remains at 17.

Vaccinations:

Interior Health administered first COVID-19 vaccines in Kelowna and Kamloops today.

Update on outbreaks:

· Big White in Kelowna has 96 cases linked to this outbreak. See attached IB.

· Outbreak declared at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. See attached IB.

· Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has 74 cases: 54 residents and 20 staff. There remains seven deaths related to this outbreak.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total: two residents and two staff.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff. There remains one death related to this outbreak.