Update – Baldy

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Work Safe BC are investigating a workplace fatality at Mount Baldy Ski Resort.

On February 26, 2021 at 4:43 p.m.

Oliver RCMP received a report of a workplace incident up at the Mount Baldy Ski Hill. Early findings indicate that an employee of the resort sustained serious injuries after becoming stuck beneath a Snowcat groomer.

Despite the efforts of other employees and emergency first aid attendants on the mountain, the 70-year-old man did not survive and was pronounced deceased, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

The RCMP has notified the BC Coroners Service and Work Safe BC who have each launched independent and concurrent fact-finding investigations into the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroner’s Act, the man’s identity will not be released.

Released by

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey