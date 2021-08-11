Update – at a crawl’s pace at increasing the percentage of jab vs no jab

B.C. COVID-19 pandemic update

VICTORIA – As of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, 82.1% (3,805,781) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.6% (3,274,116) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.0% (3,588,693) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 72.5% (3,134,210) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 395 new cases of COVID-19,

There are 3,284 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 71 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.