Province of BC – Covid 19

Total cases 36 132

Recovered 25 658

11 new deaths for a total of 492

338 people in hospitals 76 of those in ICU

Interior Health break out – Covid-19

Total Cases 2062

Recovered 1426

0 new deaths for a total of 4

16 people in hospitals 5 of those in ICU

Source: BC Centre for Disease Control