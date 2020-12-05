UPDATE on IH numbers: (If there is a conflict between IH and BCCDC numbers, please use the BCCDC number)

IH is reporting 81 new cases overnight, for a total of 2,062.

new cases overnight, for a total of 633 cases are active and on isolation

cases are active and on isolation Sixteen people are in hospital; four in ICU.

people are in hospital; in ICU. Total number of deaths in IH is four.

Update on Mountainview Village long-term care outbreak:

Another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to four positive cases of COVID-19 associated to this outbreak.

One person was a resident who has sadly passed away.

Three people are staff.

Revelstoke cluster update – December 4, 2020:

23 active cases; all those individuals are self-isolating.

26 other individuals have recovered.

49 total cases

Three additional cases were confirmed since Monday – contact tracing has been completed for each of these new cases.

Statement from Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer, Interior Health:

The smaller number of new cases this week is encouraging – a drop off like this is what we want to see after we have completed our initial investigation and have connected with those we have identified as close contacts to original cases.

However, we do anticipate new cases for a week or two after a cluster is declared, so nobody should be letting down their guard in Revelstoke right now. Interior Health continues to see a significant number of new cases every day and these are impacting rural communities as well as our larger centres.

IH environmental health officers are in Revelstoke providing additional guidance and direction to local businesses given the new orders that are in place.

We would like to thank the mayor, local businesses and residents in the community for their support in reducing the risk of further exposures in Revelstoke. We are cautiously optimistic about our progress and we urge everyone to continue to follow all public health guidance and orders. Working together, we can contain this cluster and prevent further cases of COVID-19 in the Revelstoke region.

Everyone in all communities needs to take action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.