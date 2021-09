Oliver RCMP have charged a 78 year old Oliver Resident under the Wildlife Act as well as the Hunting Regulations for illegally shooting a deer in a residential neighbourhood.

Firearms have been seized and Police will be pursuing a firearms prohibition.

The name of the individual will be named on ODN once it is listed on court lists in Penticton.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Oliver Detachment Commander

See previous ODN story for more information