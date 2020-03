The Elks Hall has closed its facility on Bank Avenue until further notice.

The Town of Oliver will operate with reduced access to the public. All inquiries should be via email or phone:

250 485 6200 – admin@oliver.ca

Activities surrounding the Spirit of Oliver Awards April 15th and 24th have been cancelled until further notice.

The charity golf – fund raiser for SOSS Enrichment Society scheduled for April 4/5 has been postponed until a later time.