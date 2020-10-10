Up and running again

The Oliver Starfish Backpack Program is up and running once again. It provides food for students who would normally go without on the weekend. This program is offered to all three schools in Oliver with the high school being the newest addition to the program. We were fortunate to have a donation from the Food for Thought program that enabled us to provide food for 10 students at SOSS this year. Thank you to our businesses, organizations and individuals in the town of Oliver and area who contributed to make this happen, we greatly appreciate your support. It is because of you that we are able to offer 30 kids and their families food for the weekend throughout the entire school year.

Sam Marsel

Oliver Starfish Volunteer Coordinator