Until further notice

Getting to be a familiar phrase.
APC meetings cancelled
Strata meetings cancelled
Seniors Centre open days cancelled
Community breakfasts cancelled
What will be next ?
I contacted Santa and he said… “Ho Ho – I am Covid-19 free and will fly higher this year. No need for milk and cookies.”
He is bringing his own whiskey. He will rely on the reindeer – Cops will have a challenge catching up with him in the middle of the night.
All joking aside. Cold weather fishing is allowed. A campfire is optional based on the venting index
Be calm, Be considerate, Be fair.
Lower your blood pressure when reading ODN.
Oliver Daily New today declared a lock down. But on Saturday will attempt to inform you and even irritate the faithful, in their comfortable ‘superannuated’ pews.
Leave a Reply