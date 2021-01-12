U have to do the research

What is? bamlanivimab
What is a cluster and where can I find one?
Is there a difference between a wave and a surge?
What is a variant? – Covid 19, Influenza, the common cold – now the variants ( UK and SA)
Wash your hands, self distance socially, wear a mask – which is most effective – if the spread of C19 is unabated.
Is Cave Dwelling a option?
Comments
Lynne thompson says
Hmm here I go as for bamianivimab you will have to check with the CMS who rely on the EUA to contact the FFCRA then FMAP will deal with Covid 19 through PHE at no cost..so far. Don’t know if you want verb or noun meaning for cluster. Maybe soon we wave goodby to the surge “which could be used as intransitive verb or just an old noun” .as to variant that’s you and me or you and I publisher