Two South Okanagan business men in court

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Counselling misrepresentation

Section 126

Every person who knowingly counsels, induces, aids or abets or attempts to counsel, induce, aid or abet any person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold material facts relating to a relevant matter that induces or could induce an error in the administration of this Act is guilty of an offence.

Surinder Paul Singla of Penticton

Randhir Randy Toor of Oliver

Recently charged by the Crown after an investigation by the Canadian Border Services

Both have been remanded over to January 6, 2021

Toor is also charged with CCC Section 91 and 92

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

(2) Subject to subsection (4), every person commits an offence who possesses a prohibited weapon, a restricted weapon, a prohibited device, other than a replica firearm, or any prohibited ammunition, without being the holder of a licence under which the person may possess it.