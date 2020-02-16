Two Osoyoos fire alarms at same time in the middle of the night

4 am Osoyoos Fire pumpers dispatched to Highland Inn on Hwy 3 east of bridge (5912 Main Street) – one unit on fire – no one believed inside. One nearby visitor/tenant was evacuated and handed over to emergency services. Took about a half hour to knock down the fire. Cause and amount of damage not known. No police or ambulance on scene at time of initial call.

Meanwhile, closer to Main Street about 30+ people had to be evacuated from three large apartment complexes on Spartan Drive north of Main Street at the corner. Fire Department crews determined after a check that no smoke no fire. Alarms re-set and occupants returned to their beds.

Oliver Fire Department asked to assist only in a mutual aid standby mode.