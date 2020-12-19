Two more deaths at McKinney

Update on IH numbers:

· IH is reporting 60 new cases overnight, for a total of 3,124

· 788 cases are active and on isolation

· Thirty-one people are in hospital; nine of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH is 10

Update on outbreaks:

· Big White in Kelowna has 76 cases linked to the outbreak.

· Teck mining operations has 13 cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long term care in Oliver remains at 56 cases.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 10 cases in total.

The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health

“Sadly, we are reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver today. This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who care committed to their care. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health we send our condolences to the families and caregivers and despite this tragic news, we remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.”