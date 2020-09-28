Two dogs added to Search & Rescue teams

Search and Rescue teams from Kelowna (COSAR) and Oliver/ Osoyoos (OOSAR) added two new active members to their teams – Labrador Retriever, Chase and German Shepherd, Kaya.

Both dogs were recently validated by the RCMP Police Dog Services at the BC Search Dog Association’s (BCSDA) training course, held this past week in Merritt. In B.C., civilian dog handlers and their dogs engaged in ground search activities, are active members of a recognized BC Search and Rescue group and must be validated as a Civilian Search Dog team by the RCMP and recognized by Emergency Management BC.

“We are looking forward to have our dogs aid in search and rescues in the Okanagan and surrounding areas. When we are needed, the RCMP will task us through the Provincial Emergency Program.” commented Chase’s handler, Terry Downs from COSAR.

“Dogs have a great sense of smell, but they also have superior hearing and night vision. This can help save time, and time is of the essence in a search. One search dog can be the equivalent of 20 to 30 human searchers,” added Kaya’s handler, Mike Arychuk from OOSAR.

In addition to being members of BCSDA, Downs and Arychuk are also active volunteers on their respective ground search teams – COSAR and OOSAR.

A K9 handler puts in approximately 2,000 hours of unpaid training time over the first two years and spends thousands of dollars on the care and training of their dogs – mostly at the handler’s cost. Search and Rescue teams do not charge for their services in BC and are non-profit societies operated by volunteers. Some funding is received through provincial and regional government, with the remainder coming from donations or fundraising efforts.

Both teams, as well as BC Search Dog Association, may be contacted through their websites or Facebook pages for more information.