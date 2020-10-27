Two dead in Penticton condo fire

Remains found after early morning fire at Penticton condo complex

The Penticton RCMP are participating in a joint investigation with partnering agencies into an early morning fire after the remains of two persons were located in the ruins.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

On October 27, 2020 at 4:18 a.m., the Penticton RCMP received a request to assist the Penticton Fire Department with a large structure fire on Elm Avenue. Once the fire was out and a structural engineer deemed it was safe to go in, fire services located the bodies of two persons.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the decedents came to their unexpected deaths.