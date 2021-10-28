Two dead in Osoyoos – major crime unit investigates

Sgt. Jason Bayda, RCMP detachment commander says the Southeast District Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the discovery of two bodies in Osoyoos.

“Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” said Bayda

“This investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be available pending next of kin notifications.”

RCMP news release at 6:09 pm Wednesday