Two day of Covid reports – Next one mostly likely Tuesday

As of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, 84.8% (3,929,089) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.1% (3,572,841) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.4% (3,694,070) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.1% (3,376,103) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 671 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 168,325 cases in the province.

There are 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 160,268 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 215 individuals are in hospital and 118 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 230 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,689

* 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,077

* 230 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,965

* 89 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 595

* 44 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 539

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths (Interior Health) have been reported, for an overall total of 1,827.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,509,127 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

***

As of Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, 84.6% (3,922,233) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76.9% (3,565,148) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.3% (3,688,115) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 77.9% (3,369,631) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 801 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 167,654 cases in the province.

Note: The numbers of total and new cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed.

There are 5,931 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 159,560 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 199 individuals are in hospital and 116 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 267 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,616

* 128 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,102

* 237 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,112

* 103 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 553

* 66 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 541

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths (Interior Health) have been reported, for an overall total of 1,824.

From Aug. 25-31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 79.0% of cases and from Aug 18-31, they accounted for 84.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 25-31) – Total 4,861

* Not vaccinated: 3,345 (68.8%)

* Partially vaccinated: 496 (10.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,020 (21.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 18-31) – Total 268

* Not vaccinated: 203 (75.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 22 (8.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 43 (16.0%)

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,494,567 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.