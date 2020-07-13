Two Covid-19 cases on Sumac Street cherry packing plant

Interior Health issues order for Oliver farm

OLIVER – Interior Health (IH)’s Medical Health Officer (MHO) has issued an order for the Krazy Cherry

Fruit Co. in Oliver due to two positive COVID-19 cases associated with this farm.

The risk of exposure to the general public related to this farm is considered to be low.

One case is self-isolating at home in the community, while the second individual – a temporary foreign

worker (TFW) – is isolating in a location off the farm. At this time, a link between these two cases has not been identified.

The Order applies to all 36 TFWs, and nine additional individuals on the farm. Those individuals are

restricted from leaving while further testing and investigation takes place. Access to the farm is also

restricted with the exception of deliveries of essential supplies with appropriate precautions in place. Interior Health is working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that all workers receive the appropriate follow up (including testing as required) and supports they need.

The cause of illness in the two positive cases has not been determined, but both individuals are presumed to have acquired it in B.C. The TFW went through the 14-day self-isolation program and tested negative for COVID-19 before starting to work at the farm.